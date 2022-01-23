Octopus secures Rs120m infrastructure contract

KARACHI: Octopus Digital Limited has secured a five-year IAAS (Infrastructure as a Service) contract of Rs120 million on BTMI (build, train to operate, maintain and improve) basis, a statement said on Monday.

The digitalisation subscription will see Octopus Digital provide supply and maintenance services to a major cement manufacturer in Pakistan, whose name is withheld due to non-disclosure agreement, it added.

“The five-year contract marks Octopus Digital’s entry into the construction sector. Cement, a crucial ingredient of the construction sector, is experiencing a dramatic boom in Pakistan, as the national local cement consumption is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of 7 per cent till 2025 taking the local count to 65 million tonnes/annum,” the statement said.

“One challenge for the cement manufacturers during this period of growth would be to control costs due to rapidly increasing coal prices, Octopus Digital will play a critical role in helping the cement plant operations become efficient and cost effective through its state-of-the-art decision support system (DSS).”

“Octopus Digital will deploy its DSS with real time dashboards and cloud integration and reporting capability to deliver key insights on complex data to assist every user throughout the organisation achieve operational optimisation and modernisation,” it added. The project is in its initial stages, and the duration of the service agreement will be from November 2021 till November 2026.

The scope of work of the project include; plant wide controls maintenance encompassing end-to-end operations, raw material to finished product, designing, build, testing, commissioning and support of end-to-end automation infrastructure, five year guaranteed support services with warranty, scheduled, unscheduled, and on-call corrective and remedial maintenance support.

“Octopus Digital will provide all services in accordance with the set standard industry protocols. For the execution of this project, Octopus Digital will be partnering with world class OEMs [original equipment manufacturers]. All necessary studies will be carried out before the start of the project with failsafe plans to address any safety, quality, and environmental issues.”