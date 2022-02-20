Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Gold Rate in Qatar on, 20th February 2022

Gold rate in Qatar

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal QAR 2,590.60 per tola on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme has increases to QAR 222.10 from the previous day’s QAR 219.35.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold Appreciated to QAR 203.59 from the previous day’s QAR 201.07.

Gold Rate in Qatar today

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
Gram 24K
222.10
Yesterday: 219.35
Gram 22K
203.59
Yesterday: 201.07
Gram 21K
194.34
Yesterday: 191.93
Gram 18K
166.58
Yesterday: 164.51
Ounce
6,908.26
Yesterday: 6,822.70
Tola
2,590.60
Yesterday: 2,558.51

