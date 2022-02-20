Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 08:00 am
Gold Rate in UAE on 20th feb 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (20, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 229.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 215.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.00 from previous day’s AED 229.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.00 from previous day’s AED 215.75.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 20, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 20 6,973.00 230.00 216.00 206.25 176.75

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

4 hours ago
Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 20th feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 20th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 20,...
11 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 19th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
11 hours ago
Gold Rate in Qatar today on, 19th Feb 2022

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at Qatari riyal...
12 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 19th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 19th February 2022, Check updated...
14 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 19th February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 19th Feb, 2022) 24k...

