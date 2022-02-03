Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:03 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Prism Energy secures 2MW solar system contract

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:03 pm
solar system

KARACHI: Yousaf Weaving Mills Limited (YOUW) has awarded a contract to Prism Energy (Private) Limited for the installation of a solar system to provide 2MW electricity, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The system will provide electricity for a period of 15 years at a rate of Rs9.90/kWh, which will be raised by 3 per cent per annum, it added.

Under the contract agreement, Prism Energy will make all the investment in this project.

“The installation work has been commenced and it is expected that the project will be completed by the second week of the current month,” the filing stated.

“After the successful installation of the solar system, the company could be able to reduce its energy cost substantially, ultimately this will have a positive impact on the operating profitability of the company in the upcoming periods,” it added.

The company is also in the negotiation process with Prism Energy for the installation of an additional 2MW project.

Prism Energy is a joint venture of Albario Engineering and Infraco Asia, created to provide turnkey renewable energy solutions including Energy Purchase Agreements, EPC and specially tailored payment solutions.

With solar, wind and hydro expertise in the renewable energy sector, the group provides multiple turnkey solutions to cater to customer needs.

YOUW was incorporated on January 17, 1988 as a public limited company in Pakistan under the Companies Ordinance, 1984. The company is engaged in the business of textile weaving, spinning and sale of processed fabric, home textile and dairy products.

Read More

29 mins ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...
2 hours ago
CAD TO PKR: Today's Canadian Dollar to PKR exchange rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Canadian Dollar...
2 hours ago
QAR TO PKR: Today's Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal...
2 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

covid
5 mins ago
Europe in Covid ‘ceasefire’ that could see end of pandemic: WHO

COPENHAGEN - Two years after the outbreak of Covid-19, Europe could soon enter a...
Amreli Steels
5 mins ago
Amreli Steels profits jump to Rs601.6 million

KARACHI: The profits of Amreli Steels Limited (ASTL) posted a 92.6 per...
International Industries
14 mins ago
International Industries profits plunges to Rs1.27 billion

KARACHI: The profits of International Industries Limited (INIL) plunged to Rs1.27 billion...
Rupee
22 mins ago
Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600