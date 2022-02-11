Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 03:15 am
US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 12th Feb 2022

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Dollar Rate In Pakistan

KarachiThe Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate is Rs175.71 at 3:30am PST on February 12, 2022.

The USD decreases against the PKR when compared with the exchange rates of Rs174.87 on Feb 11, 2021.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on interbank market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2022

Check the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 12th Feb 2022)

US Dollar 175.71 174.51
DATE EXCHANGE RATE (PKR) CHANGE (PKR)
12 feb 2022 Rs. 175.71 0.09%
11 feb 2022 Rs. 174.71

