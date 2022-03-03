Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Mar, 2022. 05:54 pm
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for 3rd march 2022

Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 3rd March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,718.29.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 233.05 from previous day’s SAR 229.85.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 213.63 from previous day’s SAR 210.70.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
Gram 24K
233.05
Yesterday: 229.85
Gram 22K
213.63
Yesterday: 210.70
Gram 21K
203.92
Yesterday: 201.12
Gram 18K
174.79
Yesterday: 172.39
Ounce
7,248.78
Yesterday: 7,149.34
Tola
2,718.29
Yesterday: 2,681.00

