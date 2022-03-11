Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:58 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 11th March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

11th Mar, 2022. 05:58 am
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 11th March 2022) 24k per tola stands SAR 2,810.27.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to SAR 240.93 from previous day’s SAR 240.14.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold came up to SAR 220.86 from previous day’s SAR 220.13.

Gold Price in Saudi Arabia

Gold Unit Saudi Arabian Riyal
+0.33%
Gram 24K
240.93
Yesterday: 240.14
Gram 22K
220.86
Yesterday: 220.13
Gram 21K
210.82
Yesterday: 210.12
Gram 18K
180.70
Yesterday: 180.11
Ounce
7,494.06
Yesterday: 7,469.38
Tola
2,810.27
Yesterday: 2,801.02

Read More

8 hours ago
Car sales up 4% in February

KARACHI: Pakistan car sales, including sales of non-Pakistan Automotive and manufacturers’ Association...
12 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Dirham, Euro, Pound for, 10th March 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10 March 2022, Check updated...
12 hours ago
25000 Prize bond draw list announced today!

RAWALPINDI: The #5 draw for the prize bond, worth Rs 25000 prize...
13 hours ago
Nepra approves Rs5.94/kWh rise in electricity tariff

KARACHI: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday allowed ex-Wapda...
14 hours ago
Rupee value unchanged, remains at historic low

KARACHI: The rupee ended firmer against the dollar on Thursday to remain...
17 hours ago
South Africa most unequal country in world: report

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa is the most unequal country in the world, with...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

35 mins ago
I was hit in the face by an exploding Russian shell, but as soon as I can see again, I’m heading back to the frontlines

HERO Ukrainian soldiers who were wounded in battle with the Russians have...
Kim Kardashian
40 mins ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo, responding to claims that she used to have ‘thin lips.’

KIM KARDASHIAN flaunted her plump pout in a never-before-seen teen photo in...
Chloe Ferry
44 mins ago
Fans of Chloe Ferry are all saying the same thing as she flaunts her new ‘natural’ lips after having fillers removed.

CHLOE FERRY told fans she wasn't convinced about her lips after having...
explosion
49 mins ago
As fire crews rush to the scene of a house explosion in Lubbock, Texas, 35 homes are evacuated as a result of a gas leak

A HOUSE EXPLOSION caused by a gas leak in Lubbock, Texas, has...
Adsence Ad 300X600