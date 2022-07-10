EDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills

EDF is essential to France’s nuclear plan.

The government is relying on to mitigate the effects of skyrocketing energy prices.

The cost of power for the French people won’t change as a result of the nationalisation of EDF.

According to government spokesman Olivier Veran, the planned nationalisation of French power company EDF (EDF.PA) won’t raise electricity prices for French residents.

A day after France declared it would completely nationalise the indebted company, EDF and the French government announced on Thursday that they were looking for a new leader to revamp the energy company and construct more nuclear reactors.

One of Europe’s largest utilities, EDF, in which the state already owns an 84 percent stake, is essential to France’s nuclear plan, which the government is relying on to mitigate the effects of skyrocketing energy prices made worse by the conflict in Ukraine.

