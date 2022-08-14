State Bank unveils Rs75 commemorative banknote

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has unveiled a Rs75 commemorative banknote to honour the country on its diamond jubilee.

The central bank unveiled the special note on the occasion of Independence Day. The note will be available for public issuance from September 30, 2022.

The emerald green currency note has the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Allama Muhammad Iqbal, and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah. The portraits signify the struggle of Pakistan’s founding members for the country’s independence.

The vignette on the back shows the national animal Markhor and the national tree Deodar, reflecting the importance of preserving our environment and Pakistan’s unique flora and fauna. It has been designed by young and upcoming artist Sara Khan.

“Pakistan is one of the most affected countries from climate change. As such protection of bio-diversity and forest cover are of vital importance, the inclusion of Markhor and Deodar tree, both of which are national symbols, on the reverse of the banknote highlights the country’s commitment towards combating climate change,” said the central bank in a statement.

The banknote was approved by the federal government in accordance with the SBP Act 1956 following the recommendations of the SBP Board.

The color scheme, portraits, vignettes along with public service message were conceived by the internal banknote committee at the State Bank of Pakistan and integrated into a final banknote design by the banknote designers at De La Rue, United Kingdom.

The note also comes with several security features including raised printing that can be felt by running your fingers across the portraits, a watermark of Quaid-e-Azam’s portrait and 75 numeral, Pureimage security thread with pulsing holographic rainbow effect, micro-lettering of 75 numeral among others.

