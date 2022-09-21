By 2026, NYC will have a deficit of around $10 billion, which could lead to a fiscal cliff

According to the New York State Comptroller, a number of New York City’s financial issues could cause a budget imbalance of up to $10 billion by 2026, which could potentially have an impact on future important services.

A recent report titled “Review of the Financial Plan of the City of New York” predicts a $10.5 billion decrease in total revenue in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to the report, the city’s financial situation “much improved” last year, although this was because of a number of one-time events, such as higher than anticipated tax revenue, exceptional federal COVID relief funding, and record pension returns because of the stock market’s advances.

The comptroller reported that several of those variables have started to change.

The research said that although the City’s published gaps are acceptable by historical standards, these variables “may create risks that aggravate the City’s budgetary volatility substantially and could put the City on a path to structural budgetary imbalance if left unresolved.”

At a news conference on Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that the city is preparing to “enter a financial typhoon.”

Adams questioned, “If I don’t act wisely now, am I going to wait until we reach the cliff or prevent the cliff?

Adams requested city agencies last week to slash expenditure by 3% without reducing services. However, going forward, the city’s budget will need to be balanced through additional spending cuts while simultaneously giving priority to important services, according to Citizens Budget Commission, a non-partisan watchdog group.

The report stated that in order to avoid a series of challenging decisions regarding revenue enhancements, service adjustments, and how to close its budget, the City will need to continue to see an improvement in its economic recovery and associated revenues, even as the rest of the country’s growth slows.

A shortfall in funding might have an effect on the budget for city services including public transportation, sanitation, and the police and fire departments, according to the research.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, or MTA, may be forced to address future budget deficits through “service cuts, greater-than-planned fee hikes, or delays to essential capital projects” due to its “uncertain finances mixed with mounting debt obligations,” according to the comptroller’s office. Additionally, the MTA revised its financial plan in July, which indicated that fare income is anticipated to rebound more slowly than anticipated in its February Plan.

According to the report, a lot of brand-new municipal services, like the extension of the City’s pre-kindergarten program for 3-year-olds, were paid for with no longer available federal funding.

The pandemic first caused the city’s fiscal problems, but they have now been made worse by the recent economic slump, fewer tax revenues, and the probable cost of labor contracts above the budgeted amount.

Additionally, its pension funds’ estimated rate of return for the fiscal year 2022 was much below reality, which increased the load on the city’s obligations.

At the same time, New York City is dealing with labor market issues, observing a sluggish recovery, and being further threatened by a potential recession. This is contributing to a financial deficit that the city anticipates to peak in 2023 by creating record-high vacancies in commercial real estate.

