IPRI holds seminar on China’s GDI

The seminar was organised by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

(IPRI) collaborated with China Study Centre and CIIT Islamabad.

Chinese Ambassador chaired the first panel.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) in collaboration with China Study Centre and CIIT Islamabad organised a seminar “From Global Development Initiative (GDI) to Global Security Initiative (GSI)” on Thursday, a statement said.

COMSATS Rector Dr Muhammad Tabassum Afzal opened the ceremony with introductory remarks, highlighting the concept of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) curated by China’s President Xi Jinping.

Dr Afzal said that China’s GDI is in line with the needs of the developing world and it showcases China’s idea of shared prosperity.

IPRI President Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad (Retd) followed remarked that China’s GDI is the best alternative to contemporary destabilising system of alliances and blocks security as it guarantees security to the countries involved.

Praising China’s system of governance, he said that China operates as a civilisation state, rather than as a nation-state.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Ambassador Nong Rong, who was also the chief guest, chaired the first panel. Joining him as panelists were Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, and Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal.

Advertisement

Hussain congratulated the Chinese delegation on China’s National Day. He said that the journey from GDI to GSI represents a historic transformation; a journey where the world shifts towards the Asian century.

China is performing a role of leadership in technology, be it big data, artificial intelligence, military or space technology, he added.

Ambassador Nong Rong said that the Globe of Friends of GDI’s first meeting was held earlier this year.

China appreciates Pakistan’s forthcoming attitude and the line taken, yet again proving the consistency with which Pakistan wants to enhance food production, eradicate hunger and alleviate poverty by people-centric development, he added.

Rong said that China welcomes Pakistan to join in the world digital alliance and share its pool of talent by becoming part of digital education processes.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan has been on the road to prosperity multiple times but due to changes in the political theater, Pakistan’s development space was compromised. Pakistan needs political stability, continuity of policy and solidarity to take the full advantage of the GDI, he added.

Advertisement

IPRI Economic Security Chair Dr Aneel Salman moderated the second session, where he was joined by Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi (Retd), Sustainable Development Policy Institute Career Diplomat Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Planning Ministry former chief economist Dr Zubair Mohammad, Centre of Aerospace and Security Studies Dr Usman Chohan, University of Sargodha’s Dr Fazal Ur Rahman and CIIT Islamabad’s Dr Kulsoom Sumra.

Also Read PITB to develop systems for TEPA for workflow efficiency PITB will develop a centralised Human Resources Information System (HRIS). It will...