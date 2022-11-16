Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Business
  • XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Nov 2022
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Nov 2022

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Nov 2022

Articles
Advertisement
XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Nov 2022

XRP Price Prediction: Today’s Ripple Price, 17th Nov 2022

Advertisement

The XRP Ledger (XRPL), a decentralized, open-source technology, was introduced in 2021. The XRP Ledger offers advantages such as low transaction costs ($0.0002 on average), quick settlement times (3-5 seconds), scalability (1,500 transactions per second), and inherently green characteristics. The first decentralized exchange (DEX) and unique tokenization functionalities are also included in the XRP Ledger technology. The XRP Ledger has successfully closed 70 million ledgers since its launch in 2012.

The value of XRP is now having a negative impact on the price of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency used for international money transfers is currently down 5.7% from where it was only one day ago on its daily time frame chart, but bulls are still holding the $0.4280 support level.

After surpassing DOGE, which had been the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market value, XRP has risen to the seventh spot as the most valuable cryptocurrency. The cross-border payments token is worth $22 billion, which is a lot more than Dogecoin, which is only around $14 billion.

Due to recent developments in the ecosystems that sustain each of these two cryptocurrencies separately, investors have shown interest in them. The XRP Army believes that Ripple has the best chance of defeating the SEC. This is the XRP Army’s prevailing opinion.

Market analysts anticipate that the price of XRP will surpass $1 by the end of 2022, opening the door for an additional ascent to $3.40. Among crypto aficionados, XRP is becoming more and more well-liked.

Advertisement

The cryptocurrency known as dogecoin was given a second chance at life after Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. The head of Twitter, who is also the richest person on earth, proposed merging DOGE. Musk’s enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency has directly led to a 73.70% increase in price in only two weeks and a 67.60% increase in just three months for Dogecoin.

XRP Price Today

DATEXRPUSD
Today01$0.3686116

XRP Price Prediction

Advertisement

With a 24-hour trading volume of $1,977,934,747 USD, the current live XRP price is $0.349750 USD. Our XRP to USD exchange rate is constantly updated. In the previous day, XRP has increased by 1.95%. With a live market cap of $17,568,764,219 USD, CoinMarketCap currently ranks #7. It has a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins and a circulating supply of 50,232,406,634 XRP coins.

Also Read

Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Nov 2022
Cardano Price Prediction: Today’s ADA Price, 17th Nov 2022

After a week of news stories about the FTX controversy that were...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Qatar – Today’s Gold Price in Qatar – 21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in UAE – Today’s Gold Price in UAE – 21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR – 21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia – Today’s Gold Price in SAR – 21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–21 Feb 2023
Gold Rate in Pakistan– Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan–21 Feb 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 21 February 2023
Today's Currency rates in Pakistan - 21 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 21 February 2023
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan - 21 February 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story