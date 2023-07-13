Global mobile game consumer spending soared to a remarkable $41 billion in the first half of 2023, as revealed in data.ai’s latest report.

The standout month was May, with game revenue hitting $94 million worldwide, marking the highest figure since 2020.

Analyzing the digital store breakdown, game spending on iOS remained steady year-on-year during the H1 period, totaling $24.6 billion globally. In contrast, the Google Play Store recorded spending of $16.3 billion, slightly lower than the $16.6 billion amassed in H1 2022.

The top-earning mobile games during this period featured familiar titles like Honor of Kings, Candy Crush Saga, Roblox, Coin Master, and Genshin Impact.

Moreover, game downloads reached a staggering 30.4 billion worldwide in the six-month duration, with the lion’s share of 26.1 billion downloads occurring on the Google Play store, while iOS accounted for 4.3 billion downloads.

These figures signify the continued growth and popularity of mobile gaming, with well-known games commanding the market.

