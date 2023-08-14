Kawasaki Set to Launch First Electric Street Bikes

Renowned motorcycle maker Kawasaki is getting ready to introduce its first-ever electric street motorcycles later this year. After originally planning to launch them in the previous year, the company has now shifted its focus to bring these innovative electric models, known as the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1, to the market in the upcoming months.

This announcement was made during an event in Australia, where Kawasaki shared details about the upcoming electric bikes.

Both the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric motorcycles closely resemble their traditional gasoline-powered counterparts in terms of design. This demonstrates Kawasaki’s dedication to preserving its iconic look while making the switch to electric transportation.

These electric bikes come with a powerful output of 9.0 kW, which is roughly equivalent to 12.1 horsepower. This marks Kawasaki’s initial venture into using alternative fuels for their vehicles. These upcoming electric motorcycles are set to kick off a series of innovative products in Kawasaki’s diverse range of offerings.

Kawasaki’s innovation doesn’t stop at electric bikes; they have ambitious plans for hybrid technology too. In the following year, they plan to introduce a hybrid motorcycle that seamlessly combines both electricity and gasoline, promising a flexible and efficient riding experience.

What’s more, Kawasaki is also delving into the realm of hydrogen-powered transportation. The company is actively working on developing a motorcycle that runs on hydrogen, showcasing their commitment to sustainable and environmentally friendly options for the future.T

The upcoming launch of the Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 electric motorcycles by Kawasaki signals a new era of innovation and sustainability for this renowned motorcycle manufacturer. These offerings pave the way for a variety of products powered by different types of fuels. With a hybrid motorcycle on the horizon and a hydrogen-powered motorcycle in development, Kawasaki is undeniably leading the charge in revolutionizing the motorcycle industry’s landscape.