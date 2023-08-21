Toyota Corolla 2023 price in Pakistan & key features

The anticipation surrounding the launch of the Toyota Corolla 2023 in Pakistan has reached new heights, as enthusiasts and potential buyers eagerly await details about its price and specifications. Toyota, renowned for its reliable and feature-rich vehicles, is set to introduce the latest iteration of its iconic Corolla model.

Diverse Range of Variants

The Toyota Corolla 2023 is anticipated to be available in a range of variants, catering to a wide spectrum of consumer preferences. From the base model that offers essential features to higher-end variants equipped with advanced technology and luxury amenities, the Corolla lineup is expected to provide options that suit various needs and budgets.

Impressive performance and specifications

Under the hood, the Toyota Corolla 2023 is likely to feature a range of engines designed to deliver both efficiency and performance. The incorporation of modern engine technology is expected to result in enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, aligning with global environmental standards.

Enhanced Interior Comfort

Inside the Toyota Corolla 2023, a focus on interior comfort and convenience is anticipated. The cabin is likely to offer ample space for both drivers and passengers, with attention to detail evident in the choice of materials and design elements. Advanced infotainment systems, connectivity features, and safety measures are expected to further elevate the driving experience.

A Step into the Future

Toyota’s commitment to innovation is likely to be evident in the features and technology integrated into the Corolla 2023. With the automotive industry rapidly evolving, the upcoming model is expected to incorporate modern amenities and features that align with the changing preferences of Pakistani consumers.

Toyota Corolla 2023 latest price in Pakistan

Variants Ex-Factory Price Toyota Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 Advertisement PKR 6,169,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i PKR 6,769,000 Toyota Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 PKR 7,119,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 1.8 Special Edition PKR 7,429,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Interior PKR 7,759,000 Toyota Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior PKR 7,799,000

Toyota Corolla 2023 Key specifications

Price 80.5 lacs Body Type Sedan Dimensions (Length x Width x Height) 4620 x 1775 x 1475 mm Ground Clearance 0 – 175 mm Displacement 1298 – 1800 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Horse Power 84 – 138 hp Torque 121 – 173 Nm Boot Space 470 L Kerb Weight 0 – 1320 KG Fuel Type Petrol Mileage 8 – 16 KM/L Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L Seating Capacity 5 – Persons Top Speed 180 – 240 KM/H Tyre Size 195/65/R15

