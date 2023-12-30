Advertisement
date 2023-12-30
Italy needs 151,000 foreign workers in these 9 jobs in 2024

Italy needs 151,000 foreign workers in these 9 jobs in 2024

Are you yearning for sun-soaked landscapes and the charm of Italy? Well, your dream may be closer than you think. Italy is beckoning with residency and property opportunities, extending a warm welcome to digital nomads.

For those eyeing a move, the key lies in exploring employment options within sectors facing labor shortages. The Italian government, understanding the bureaucratic complexities, is actively simplifying the work visa application process.

Industries with Work Permit Opportunities

The European Labor Authority (EURES) pinpoints sectors in Italy grappling with workforce shortages. Between 2023 and 2027, healthcare, technology, and hospitality emerge as promising fields, with 151,000 job positions available in 2024 alone.

Consider these nine occupations for a higher chance of securing a work permit:

  1. Doctor
  2. Nurse
  3. Physiotherapist
  4. Healthcare and social services professional
  5. Restaurant worker
  6. Mathematics and computer science specialist
  7. ICT technician
  8. Engineer
  9. Skilled construction worker
Navigating the Work Permit Process

Initiate your journey by applying for a work visa, typically facilitated by securing a job with an Italian employer. Once approved, obtain a work visa at the Italian consulate or embassy in your home country. Upon arrival, convert the work visa to a residence permit, or “permesso di soggiorno,” within eight days for legal residence and work in Italy.

Expect a smoother process in 2024, with the Italian government streamlining procedures, offering faster processing times, and minimizing waiting periods. Upon arrival, support programs await, easing your transition with assistance in housing, schools, and essential services. Italy beckons—make your dream a reality!

