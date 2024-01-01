UAE: Mahzooz puts hold on raffle draw, plan to resume ‘soon’

Mahzooz raffle draw is temporarily pausing.

This industry-wide decision complies with new gaming regulations.

Company expects to resume draws “soon”.

Advertisement

Popular raffle draw Mahzooz said in a message to its subscribers on Sunday that it would be temporarily pausing its drawings.

“Starting January 1, 2024, Mahzooz will temporarily pause operations in compliance with gaming regulations. This industry-wide mandate aligns with regulators’ efforts to create a well-regulated gaming environment in the UAE,” said the statement.

The draw date for the last week was December 30, 2023.

“No draws will be held after December 30, 2023 until further notice from the regulators,” the business stated in an update to their FAQ. After this brief break, the clients’ Mahzooz accounts will still be functioning and they will be able to withdraw any remaining amounts.

Since its launch in 2020, Mahzooz has awarded Dh500 million to over 1.8 million winners, making 64 people millionaires. Mahzooz’s raffles alone made thirty-three people billionaires in 2023.

To enter the raffle, participants must pay Dh35 for a water bottle, which will be distributed to people in need. With every purchase, a player receives one entry into the Grand Draw and the possibility to win enormous sums of money.

Advertisement

Plan to resume ‘soon’

The gaming corporation expressed excitement about starting the draws again “soon”—most likely in the first quarter of 2024, after it receives approval from the authorities.

“We genuinely appreciate your understanding during this short break… We appreciate your incredible support over the past three years. Mahzooz remains committed to transparency, responsibility and integrity in gaming,” said the statement.

The General Commercial gambling Regulatory Authority was established by the UAE in September 2023 as a federal agency to oversee the gambling industry in the nation. Kevin Mullally, a seasoned executive in the US gambling sector, was appointed CEO.

Also Read UAE: Two participants clinches Dh20 million prize money at Mahzooz draw In Mahzooz's most recent draw, which is also the last one for...