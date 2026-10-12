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Australia’s bowling quartet makes Test cricket history

Cummins leads the group with 158 wickets, followed by Starc with 155, Hazlewood with 150 and Lyon with 139.

Web Desk October 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

DURBAN: Australia’s four-man bowling attack of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon has set a record in Test cricket, collectively taking 602 wickets across 38 matches, according to statistics cited in local media reports.

The milestone was achieved during Australia’s first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, with the quartet becoming the first bowling unit in Test cricket history to cross the 600-wicket mark, the reports said.

Cummins leads the group with 158 wickets, followed by Starc with 155, Hazlewood with 150 and Lyon with 139.

England’s Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes rank second on the list, with a combined tally of about 430 wickets, while South Africa’s Jacques Kallis, Makhaya Ntini, Nicky Boje and Shaun Pollock took 341 wickets collectively.

The Australian quartet’s success reflects the different skills each bowler brings to the attack. Cummins offers pace and aggression, Starc is known for his left-arm swing, Hazlewood relies on accuracy and consistent line and length, while Lyon provides a spin threat.

Together, their contrasting styles have made the attack a formidable challenge for opposing batters and helped them achieve a landmark in the history of Test cricket.

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