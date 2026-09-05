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Sydney swelters as extreme spring heat raises bushfire risk

State fire officials responded by imposing a total fire ban across Sydney.

Web Desk September 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Sydney heat raises bushfire risk

SYDNEY: Sydney is facing a dangerous burst of spring heat on Saturday, September 5, with temperatures expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit), strong winds increasing the bushfire threat and authorities banning open fires across the city.

Australia’s largest city is experiencing unusually hot and dry conditions as a strong El Niño weather pattern develops across the Pacific. The climate pattern is expected to rank among the strongest seen in decades and could bring hotter and drier weather to southern Australia during the September-to-November spring season.

The heat is already well above normal in Sydney. Australia’s national weather service reported temperatures almost 13 degrees higher than the usual September average.

Forecasters warned that conditions could become even more dangerous as strong and gusty winds move across the region. State fire officials responded by imposing a total fire ban across Sydney.

Authorities rated the city’s fire danger as extreme, which is the second-highest category on the fire danger scale. The warning is particularly serious for Australia, a country that regularly faces destructive bushfires during hot and dry periods. About 27 million people live across the country, where extreme weather has become an increasing concern.

In January, thousands of firefighters fought major fires across southeastern Australia. The blazes destroyed homes, damaged communities, disrupted electricity supplies and burned large areas of bushland. Authorities are urging people to stay informed, follow fire restrictions and monitor official emergency warnings.

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