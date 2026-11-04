Mitchell Starc reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC Test bowling rankings

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman rising nine places to 37th after scoring a match-winning 127 in the final.

ISLAMABAD: Australia's fast bowler Mitchell Starc has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings, while Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman has also climbed the ladder in the ODI batting rankings.





Starc, who claimed the No. 1 position after last week's rankings update, regained the top ranking following his impressive performance in the third Test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.





South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen, who had become the world's top-ranked Test bowler for the first time last week, slipped to second place.





Starc took nine wickets in the match, although Australia suffered a 176-run defeat and lost the series 2-1.





Meanwhile, South African spinner Simon Harmer claimed 10 wickets in the match and was named Player of the Match. He climbed nine places to reach seventh in the Test bowling rankings.





In the Test all-rounders' rankings, Jansen retained the top position, while Wiaan Mulder moved to third and Harmer climbed to fifth.





There were also notable changes in the ODI rankings, with Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman rising nine places to 37th after scoring a match-winning 127 in the final.