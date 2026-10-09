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PCB unveils Pakistan squad for Hong Kong Sixes tournament

The tournament will be held from October 30 to November 1, featuring 12 teams divided into four groups.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Pakistan have announced their squad for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, with Abbas Afridi retaining the captaincy for the three-day competition.

The tournament will be held from October 30 to November 1, featuring 12 teams divided into four groups. Pakistan have been placed in Group C, while Raza Kachlo will serve as the team manager.

The seven-member squad comprises captain Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Shahzad and Saad Masood.

The Pakistan team will depart for Hong Kong on October 28.

Pakistan won last year's Hong Kong Sixes tournament and will look to defend their title in the upcoming edition.

Earlier, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will begin a three-match Twenty20 International series in Rawalpindi on Friday, with all matches scheduled to start at 6 p.m. local time.

The opening match will be played on Oct. 9, followed by the second game on Oct. 11 and the third on Oct. 13.

Fans will be able to watch all three matches live through the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) digital streaming platform, PCB Live, which is accessible via its website and mobile app on Android and iOS devices.

The platform offers live cricket coverage, highlights, interviews, analysis and exclusive cricket content.

PCB Live also streamed Pakistan’s recent three-match ODI series against Australia. Following that coverage, the platform is set to continue providing live broadcasts of Pakistan’s upcoming cricket fixtures.

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