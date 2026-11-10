Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
09-NOV-2026
PETROL
-6.59 PKR
Rs. 346.00/ltr
DIESEL
-4.25 PKR
Rs. 378.00/ltr
Headlines
ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan ICCI pledges jobs and training for persons with disabilities Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test Armed robbers target female medical students in Karachi Eight Pakistanis receive Diana Award for community work Oil prices slip as Trump says military action against Iran not needed Trump questions poll accuracy after Democrats secure Congress US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Sri Lanka reach 114-3 after Pakistan declare at 434 in Pindi Test

Pakistan's bowlers made an impressive start after captain Babar Azam declared the innings, reducing Sri Lanka to 12-2.

Web Desk November 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Saqib Khan takes two as Pakistan reduce Sri Lanka to 114-3

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka reached 114-3 at stumps on the second day of the Rawalpindi Test after Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9, taking a 320-run lead.


Pakistan's bowlers made an impressive start after captain Babar Azam declared the innings, reducing Sri Lanka to 12-2.


Pasindu Sooriyabandara was dismissed for a duck, while Dinesh Chandimal managed just one run. Lahiru Udara offered some resistance, scoring 42 before falling at 65.


At the close of play, Kamindu Mendis was unbeaten on 40 and Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 22.


Debutant fast bowler Saqib Khan took two wickets for Pakistan, while Mohammad Abbas claimed one.


Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9 after the lunch break. Saud Shakeel was dismissed for 93 shortly after the resumption, while debutant Arafat Minhas scored 52 to help take Pakistan past the 400-run mark.


Razaullah was dismissed for 10, prompting Babar to declare the innings. Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka were Sri Lanka's leading bowlers, taking three wickets each.


Pakistan resumed the second day at 281-5, with Saud Shakeel continuing his composed batting. He added 96 runs for the sixth wicket with debutant Ghazi Ghori, who fell just two runs short of a maiden Test half-century, scoring 48 at a total of 349.


At lunch, Pakistan were 390-6, with Saud on 91 and Arafat Minhas on 27.


Sri Lanka had won the toss and elected to field. Pakistan finished the opening day at 281-5, despite losing wickets at regular intervals.


Debutant Tayyab Arif top-scored with an impressive 57 off 51 balls, while Azaan Awais contributed 30. Babar scored 50, while fellow debutant Mohammad Taha made a fighting 50.


Madushanka dismissed Babar soon after he reached his half-century, while Sonal Dinusha removed Taha. Asitha Fernando accounted for Salman Agha.


Saud held the innings together with a patient knock, helping Pakistan finish the first day in a relatively strong position.

Recommended

Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test

Pakistan score 281-5 on against Sri Lanka on opening day at Pindi Test

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final
Saim Ayub rises to world no.1 in ICC T20 all-rounders rankings

Saim Ayub rises to world no.1 in ICC T20 all-rounders rankings
Farhan’s 89, Maaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win

Farhan’s 89, Maaz’s fifty power Pakistan to first T20I win
Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series

Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series
England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5

England crush Sri Lanka’s chase After scoring 386-5
No-look six puts young batter Maaz Sadaqat in spotlight

No-look six puts young batter Maaz Sadaqat in spotlight
Pakistan declares first innings at 434-9 against Sri Lanka in opening Test

Pakistan declares first innings at 434-9 against Sri Lanka in opening Test
Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas star as Pakistan lift tri-series trophy

Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas star as Pakistan lift tri-series trophy
England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale

England set Sri Lanka 387-run target in tri-nation series finale
Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series

Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series
Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs

Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs