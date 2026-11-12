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Pakistan set up U19 Asia Cup final after crushing Bangladesh

Pakistan chased down the target of 139 in just 21.5 overs, losing only one wicket to seal a comprehensive victory.

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Pakistan pacer Rizwanullah (centre) celebrates after taking a wicket during the first semi-final of the U19 Asia Cup 2026 against Bangladesh


Oman: Defending champions Pakistan stormed into the Under-19 Asia Cup final after thrashing Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the first semifinal on Thursday.


Pakistan chased down the target of 139 in just 21.5 overs, losing only one wicket to seal a comprehensive victory.



Usman Khan remained unbeaten on 64, while Abdul Qadir was not out on eight. Hiam Khan scored 69 before being dismissed as Pakistan comfortably reached the target.


Earlier, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium but struggled against Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack.


Rizwanullah led the charge with an outstanding five-wicket haul, conceding just 30 runs to restrict Bangladesh to 138.


Bangladesh opener Abdullah Al Mahid was the top scorer with 50 runs, while Raqibul Hasan contributed 26 and Al Fahad scored 20.


Besides Rizwanullah, Mohammad Sayyam claimed two wickets, while Ali Raza, Hasnain Abbas Dar and Ahmed Hussain took one wicket each.


Pakistan, who remained unbeaten in Group A, will now await the winner of the second semifinal between Afghanistan and India.


The Under-19 Asia Cup final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 14.

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