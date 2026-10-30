Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown

Salman admitted Pakistan is yet to hit top gear but promised to bring its A-game in the final.

LAHORE: With the tri-nation series title on the line, Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has backed his team to deliver its best performance in final against Sri Lanka, expressing confidence that the players understand their responsibilities and are ready for the challenge.





Speaking at a pre-final press conference, Salman said Pakistan had worked hard in training and was addressing its weaknesses with the coaching staff. He acknowledged that the team had yet to play its best cricket but insisted that it would bring its A-game to the final.





Salman noted that the pitches throughout the tournament offered different playing conditions, requiring the team to adapt its approach. He also praised Sri Lanka for earning their place in the final, while emphasizing Pakistan's efforts to embrace a more modern style of cricket.





Reflecting on his own form, the national batter admitted that his performances had fallen short of expectations. However, he vowed to make a meaningful contribution when Pakistan takes the field.





"Playing for Pakistan is a matter of great pride," Salman said, adding that his full attention remains on the game once he steps onto the field.





He also acknowledged the pressure that comes with leadership responsibilities, saying he now feels more comfortable handling it than he did previously. He expressed hope that fans would fill the stadium and described the tri-nation series as a successful tournament.





Defending the experienced players, Salman said Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam had delivered several important victories for Pakistan and understood what was needed to regain their form. He added that every cricketer experiences difficult periods when runs do not come despite putting in maximum effort.





He stressed that international cricket demands patience and that players should receive sufficient opportunities to demonstrate their abilities. Salman also highlighted Shadab Khan's match-winning contribution against England, describing it as a memorable achievement that players and fans would continue to cherish.





Regarding team selection, Salman said the final playing XI would be decided by the captain and head coach. He emphasized that match-day performance matters more than statistics, adding that Pakistan has enough talent to win if every player performs to their full potential.





On workload management, he said the Pakistan Cricket Board was monitoring players workloads, with different players featuring across the three formats to manage demands.





Looking ahead to the future of ODI cricket, Salman noted that scoring 350 runs is increasingly becoming a necessity, reflecting the growing demands of the modern game. With the trophy within reach, Pakistan will look to turn its preparations into a statement performance and finish the tri-nation series on a winning note.