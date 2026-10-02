Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Mendis was in impressive form during Sri Lanka's recent tour of England, scoring 198 runs in three matches.

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan, with Kusal Mendis named captain.

Mendis was in impressive form during Sri Lanka's recent tour of England, scoring 198 runs in three matches, including a century in the second ODI.

The squad also includes Mishara, Jayawardene, Yodara, Sahan Arachchige, Kamindu Mendis, Shanaka and Wickramasinghe.

Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth have been included among the spinners, while Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Thushara and Matheesha Pathirana will lead the pace attack.

Fernando was Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker in the ODI series against England, claiming seven wickets.

Sri Lanka will be without two key players, Pathum Nissanka and Wanindu Hasaranga, who have been ruled out of the series because of injuries.

Following the three T20Is against Pakistan, the two teams will join England in a five-match ODI tri-series before playing a two-match Test series.

The Tests will form part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship.