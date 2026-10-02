Simple home remedies for painful mouth ulcers

Poor oral hygiene can contribute to the growth of germs and other oral problems.

Mouth ulcers are a common problem that can make eating and drinking uncomfortable. They may develop on their own or occur because of an injury inside the mouth.

Poor oral hygiene can contribute to the growth of germs and other oral problems, while injuries to the inside of the mouth can also cause ulcers.

For small and minor ulcers, some home remedies may provide temporary relief. Rinsing the mouth with salt water is one commonly used method. About half a teaspoon of salt can be mixed in half a cup of warm water and used to rinse the mouth for around 15 seconds. This can be done at least twice a day.

Some people also apply honey to mouth ulcers. Honey has some antimicrobial properties, but it should not be considered a substitute for medical treatment. It may be applied to the affected area for around 20 minutes, according to the information provided.

Other home remedies

Aloe vera gel is also traditionally used for some mouth problems. Natural aloe vera gel may be applied to an ulcer for about 20 minutes twice a day. However, only a product specifically considered safe for use inside the mouth should be used.

Glycerin is another remedy included in some home-care practices. A few drops may be applied to the affected area with cotton for around 30 minutes, up to three times a day. However, it is advisable to consult a health professional about the safety and appropriate use of any substance before applying it inside the mouth.

Maintaining good oral hygiene can also help reduce the risk of oral problems. People should avoid foods or drinks that worsen pain or irritation while an ulcer is healing.

When to see a doctor

Medical or dental advice should be sought if mouth ulcers occur repeatedly, remain for several weeks, become extremely painful or make eating and drinking difficult.

A doctor or dentist should also evaluate ulcers that do not improve with basic care, as persistent or recurrent sores may sometimes require further assessment to determine their underlying cause.