Epic Games Store Now Has Its First NFT Game

Blankos Block Party is Epic Games’ first NFT game.

The game lets you make your own party games for other people to play.

Among gamers, attitudes on Blockchain and NFTs tend to be somewhat polarized. Some reports say that Steam doesn’t like the idea of NFTs, but the Epic Games Store has welcomed them with the release of Blankos Block Party, its first NFT game.

When it comes to NFT-centric media, Blankos Block Party is yet another option that relies on the blockchain and Web3. Epic Games is excited about the brand-new game, and it still wants to prove itself to the gamers who don’t like it. The game is a lot like a more polished version of Roblox that is filled with NFTs.

On Epic Game’s website, it says “Take pride in ownership” with the subtext “Good times, good vibes – you make the rules”.

It would appear that the game’s intended audience consists primarily of those with a serious interest in NFT collecting or trading. With the world’s most talented artists, designers, and creators, this game is one of a kind because you can collect and sell items. Since they worked with deadmau5, the game is trying to prove that it is a real NFT game. Like Roblox, the NFT game lets you make your own party games for other people to play.

Some online players appear to have strong feelings about NFTs, refusing to back or play games from developers that are even considering implementing them. Also, Steam has already taken action against NFTs by removing games from their platform that use NFT, Crypto, and Blockchain. On the other hand, Epic Games said in a statement that they welcome NFT games and Blockchain games on their platform.

