BISE Lahore Board announce 2nd Year Result 2021 – Lahore 12th Result
BISE Lahore to announce the 2nd year result 2021 on 30th September 2021.
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore discloses BISE Lahore inter result on the annual basis.
Prof. Anfas Ahmad is the controller of examinations and Prof. Riaz Ahmed Hashmi is the chairman of BISE Lahore.
You can simply check BISE Lahore 12th class result 2021 along with results of previous years online.
Students enrolled in the 2nd-year examination have been eagerly waiting for the results of the academic year 2021.
