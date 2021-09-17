BISE Peshawar | Peshawar Board Matric and Intermediate Results 2021

The board of intermediate and secondary education, BISE Peshawar announces SSC and HSSC results on September 17th, 2021. All the results awaiting students are informed that the wait has now been over. The board of education through its official social media account announced that the expected announcement time is 12:00 PM. The final examination sessions of matric and intermediate classes were conducted between July and August. For the 2021 academic session, only elective subjects were used to conduct the final examination session.

How To Check BISE Peshawar Result 2021

The Peshawar board of education always announces the final result only on its official website. You have to visit the official website of the Peshawar board to check the result. You can check result by name or can check result by roll number. However, in case of any inconvenience to check the result at the time of the result announcement, you must contact the officials or the authorities of the Peshawar board of education. Until the final announcement of the Peshawar board result, we would like to share all the latest updates with you.