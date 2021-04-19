Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Adsense 300×250

Pakistan’s singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment controversy with Ali Zafar, is giving major fitness goals to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Meesha has posted a snap revealing her fit body and also told fans that she is a yoga teacher as well.

The caption read, “Almost a yoga teacher. Might teach ‘yoga with a focus on mental health’ to a few people one on one if schedule permits. Interested?”

The singer also said that she will train the ones who are willing to learn yoga but if her schedule permits.

Earlier, Singer Ali Zafar had won the defamation case and Meesha Shafi granted a punishment of three-year imprisonment.

The rumours created a hue and cry on social media as both singers began trending on Twitter.

However, the ‘Boom Boom’ singer clarified her stance that she has not been thrown into prison. She urged others not to believe in fake news.

Later, the singer made her ‘haters’ speechless as she shared new photos on her Instagram handle. Sharing a photo, she mentioned the caption, “Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, suckers!”

