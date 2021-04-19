Adsense 970×250

Pictures of model Alyzeh Gabol with her daughter go viral

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

19th Apr, 2021. 04:11 pm
Alyzeh Gabol daughter
Alyzeh Gabol, one of the most popular model and actress in the Pakistani showbiz industry, who recently tied the knot, shared her daughter Miraal’s birthday photos on social media.

 

In the photos, Alyzeh Gabol’s daughter Miraal is wearing a beautiful frock paired with a crown on her head, making her look like a little princess.

Alyzeh Gabol and her daughter Miraal look very happy in the photos shared to the model’s Instagram account.

“Daughters are a mother’s bestfriend 💞,” Alyzeh Gabol wrote in the caption of her post.

Saying a little prayer for her daughter, the model added, “My baby girl is growing up fast MashAllah 🧿
May Allah protect you from all the evil eyes and negativity in this world,
Happy Happy birthday my jaan may you have many many more Mama loves you my beautiful baby 😘♥️”

The model and actress had gotten remarried two months ago. She took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she can be seen exchanging the wedding ring.

She made a big announcement in the caption, “New beginnings, Alhamdullilah.”

 

Alyzeh Gabol was previously married to a man named Osama, with whom she has a daughter, Miraal. Their marriage ended in a short span of one year for unknown reasons.

