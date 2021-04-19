Rest in peace Goonga Sayeen, Samina Peerzada

Adsense 300×250

Samina Peerzada, a veteran actress and senior host of the Pakistani Showbiz Industry, expressed deep grief over the demise of world renowned drummer Gunga Sain.

In her message released on the social networking site Twitter, Samina Peerzada expressed condolences over the death of the renowned drummer Gunga Sain.

Rest in peace Goonga Sayeen. The beat of his Dhol will resonate in every heart he touched with his smile n loving heart. — Samina Peerzada (@SaminaSays) April 19, 2021

The world-renowned drummer Gunga Sain passed away in Lahore yesterday due to a cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, the drummer Gunga Sain will be buried in Thokar Niaz Beg Cemetery in Lahore.

It should be noted that the well-known drummer Gonga Sai has performed not only in Pakistan but also in many countries across the world.

In addition to introducing Sufi music to Britain, the United States and Germany with his unique and distinctive drumming style, the mute drummer has also received numerous international awards for his outstanding art performances globally.

The drummer Gunga Sain used to play the drum himself and dance to the beats. Seeing him dance to the beat of his drum, everyone feels compelled to praise him.