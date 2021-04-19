Victoria Beckham reveals she was ready to marry an electrician

Adsense 300×250

Famous fashion designer, singer and television personality Victoria Beckham revealed she was ready to marry an electrician before marrying former English footballer David Beckham.

According to foreign media reports, a man named Mark Wood was working to set an alarm in order to report theft crimes. Victoria met with him at the age of 14 and the two remained friends for 6 years.

According to reports, Mark Wood was saddened by the end of their relationship when Victoria Beckham called it off. However, Victoria Beckham said in this regard, “It wasn’t the right person for me, I wasn’t enjoying myself, so that had to end.”

Two years after ending her friendship with Mark Wood, Victoria met David Beckham in the lounge of Manchester United at a soccer game. The two announced their engagement a year after their first encounter.