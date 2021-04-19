Who was Sarwat Gilani’s first friend?

Adsense 300×250

TV and film industry actress Sarwat Gilani has expressed her love for her mother, calling her her first crush, friend, love and teacher.

“Ma, I know it’s not Mother’s Day and I may not say it everyday but you were my first of everything, first crush, first friend, first love and first teacher,” she wrote, sharing a photo with her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The actress wrote that she will always be grateful for what her mother did for her.

The actress mentioned that she considers herself very lucky because her mother is a strong, independent and awe inspiring personality.

“Your positive vibes have made me an optimistic, caring and empathetic person. Thank you for being you. I love you. ❤️” she further added.