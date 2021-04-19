Who was Sarwat Gilani’s first friend?

TV and film industry actress Sarwat Gilani has expressed her love for her mother, calling her her first crush, friend, love and teacher.
“Ma, I know it’s not Mother’s Day and I may not say it everyday but you were my first of everything, first crush, first friend, first love and first teacher,” she wrote, sharing a photo with her mother.
The actress wrote that she will always be grateful for what her mother did for her.
The actress mentioned that she considers herself very lucky because her mother is a strong, independent and awe inspiring personality.
“Your positive vibes have made me an optimistic, caring and empathetic person. Thank you for being you. I love you. ❤️” she further added.