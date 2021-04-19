World-renowned drummer Gunga Sain passes away

Adsense 300×250

World-renowned drummer Gunga Sain has passed away in Lahore yesterday due to a cardiac arrest.

According to media reports, the drummer Gunga Sain will be buried in Thokar Niaz Beg Cemetery in Lahore.

It should be noted that the well-known drummer Gonga Sai has performed not only in Pakistan but also in many countries across the world.

In addition to introducing Sufi music to Britain, the United States and Germany with his unique and distinctive drumming style, the mute drummer has also received numerous international awards for his outstanding art performances globally.

The drummer Gunga Sain used to play the drum himself and dance to the beats. Seeing him dance to the beat of his drum, everyone feels compelled to praise him.