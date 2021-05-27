Double Click 728 x 90
Actress Anoushay Abbasi Receives Intense Flak For Wearing revealing Outfits

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

27th May, 2021. 10:22 am
Anoushay Abbasi

Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing pictures went viral online.

Recently, Anoushay has shared pictures wearing a revealing gym suit and a shoulderless holographic dress on her gram, but ultimately netizens fumed over her choice of clothing and severely backlashed her.

Wearing the gym suit in one of her posts, the Do Bol starlet captioned it as: “Burn it baby.”

However, in another post, she donned a short shoulderless dress with high-heels. “Not your barbie girl,” the caption read.

However, the naysayers were not okay and began to slam her in the comments section moral policing her over her bold outfits.

Here Are The Reactions:

ANoushay Abbasi

Earlier, Anoushay Abbasi had left her fans in awe with her amazing transformation as she made comeback to the dramas industry.From a cute girl with chubby cheeks to a gorgeous trimmed lady, Anoushay has won the hearts of her fans with her acting.

In an interview, the actress had shared how she managed to lose this much weight.

“I changed the time of my food at first, I don’t like to do exercise so I started doing swimming”, she had revealed.

“I was not so fond of sweet thing but I loved fizzy drinks and junk food, now I eat everything. It’s important to control your diet because diet impacts the most and you need to do some kind of exercise with it. I changed my eating routine. In breakfast instead of eating anything, I prefer drinking something healthy. In lunch, I usually eat steamed vegetables or yoghurt. I preferred taking a healthy diet.”

