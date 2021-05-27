Actress Anoushay Abbasi is receiving intense flak online after her multiple revealing pictures went viral online.
Recently, Anoushay has shared pictures wearing a revealing gym suit and a shoulderless holographic dress on her gram, but ultimately netizens fumed over her choice of clothing and severely backlashed her.
Wearing the gym suit in one of her posts, the Do Bol starlet captioned it as: “Burn it baby.”
However, in another post, she donned a short shoulderless dress with high-heels. “Not your barbie girl,” the caption read.
However, the naysayers were not okay and began to slam her in the comments section moral policing her over her bold outfits.
Here Are The Reactions:
In an interview, the actress had shared how she managed to lose this much weight.
“I changed the time of my food at first, I don’t like to do exercise so I started doing swimming”, she had revealed.
“I was not so fond of sweet thing but I loved fizzy drinks and junk food, now I eat everything. It’s important to control your diet because diet impacts the most and you need to do some kind of exercise with it. I changed my eating routine. In breakfast instead of eating anything, I prefer drinking something healthy. In lunch, I usually eat steamed vegetables or yoghurt. I preferred taking a healthy diet.”