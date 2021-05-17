Ayesha Omar Proves she’s the style queen In This Candy Pink Attire

Popular showbiz actress Ayesha Omar left her fans mesmerised once again as she was seen striking a pose in a chic candy pink attire for her Eid day 3.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared gorgeous snaps wearing a long candy pink sleeveless maxy with a gold net dupatta. She complimented her look with heavy earrings and minimal makeup wearing a pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The pictures have garnered immense love within no time as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the stunning beauty.
Moreover, apart from being an actress, Ayesha Omar is also a model, singer, and host. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and also considered a style icon of the industry.
Earlier, the Bulbulay actress shared magnificent photos of her donning a traditional lehenga with a sleeveless blouse.