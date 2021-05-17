Ayesha Omar Proves she’s the style queen In This Candy Pink Attire

Popular showbiz actress Ayesha Omar left her fans mesmerised once again as she was seen striking a pose in a chic candy pink attire for her Eid day 3.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared gorgeous snaps wearing a long candy pink sleeveless maxy with a gold net dupatta. She complimented her look with heavy earrings and minimal makeup wearing a pink lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

The pictures have garnered immense love within no time as fans couldn’t stop gushing over the stunning beauty.

Moreover, apart from being an actress, Ayesha Omar is also a model, singer, and host. She is one of the highest-paid actresses of Pakistan and also considered a style icon of the industry.

Earlier, the Bulbulay actress shared magnificent photos of her donning a traditional lehenga with a sleeveless blouse.