Adsense 970×250

Do You Know Aymen Saleem Is A World Record Holder?

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 12:12 am
Adsense 300×600
Aymen Saleem
Adsense 300×250

Do you know Aymen Saleem is a world record holder? A hidden fact about the actress, who recently made her debut in the drama industry, has shocked the nation. 

This is not the first time when Aymen has appeared on the screens. In 2010, Aymen broke the world record of the most number of girls fitting into a smart car the maximum time.

Aymen, along with her other A’levels friends had broken the world record set by an Australian team in which 18 girls sat in a smart car for 5 secs.

However, 19 Pakistani girls, including Aymen managed to sit in a smart car for 19 seconds, making their name into the Guinness Book of World Records.

It should be mentioned here that actress Aymen Saleem is also a model and young ambassador of the Pakistan Youth Parliament. Besides, the actress is also the niece of popular singer and Queen of Pop singer Nazia Hassan.

According to media reports, the actress has a younger brother while her mother is a housewife.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Nawal Faisal
18 seconds ago
Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Into A Relationship? Find Out!

New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone's...
Yumna Zaidi
11 mins ago
How Does Yumna Zaidi Lose Weight? Find Out!

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character...
Ayesha Omar
51 mins ago
Ayesha Omar Wants Everyone To Stay Positive In Every Situation

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar has shared several gorgeous photos on her Instagram...
Imran Ashraf's famous roles
3 hours ago
Imran Ashraf’s 6 most famous roles no one can forget

Renowned Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf shared a digital painting on social media...
Atif Aslam
6 hours ago
Video: Here Is A Proof That Atif Aslam Is A Henpecked

A video of Atif Aslam has gone viral while talking on the...
Hania Aamir criticism
6 hours ago
What did Hania Aamir face criticism for?

Pakistani showbiz indsutry’s ‘Dimple Girl’ Hania Aamir appealed on social media for...

Recent News

Nawal Faisal
18 seconds ago
Are Nawal Saeed And Arsalan Faisal Into A Relationship? Find Out!

New emerging actors Nawal Saeed and Arsalan Faisal are both winning everyone's...
PM Imran's "Relativizing Holocaust" Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan
10 mins ago
PM Imran’s “Relativizing Holocaust” Irks Europe, Approved Resolution Against Pakistan

The European Parliament passed a resolution to review the GSP Plus status...
Yumna Zaidi
11 mins ago
How Does Yumna Zaidi Lose Weight? Find Out!

The loveable actress Yumna Zaidi, who rose to fame with her fun-loving character...
John Abraham
34 mins ago
John Abraham Hands Over His Social Media Handles To NGOs

Bollywood actor John Abraham has handed over his social media accounts to...