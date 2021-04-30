Adsense 300×250

Do you know Aymen Saleem is a world record holder? A hidden fact about the actress, who recently made her debut in the drama industry, has shocked the nation.

This is not the first time when Aymen has appeared on the screens. In 2010, Aymen broke the world record of the most number of girls fitting into a smart car the maximum time.

Aymen, along with her other A’levels friends had broken the world record set by an Australian team in which 18 girls sat in a smart car for 5 secs.

However, 19 Pakistani girls, including Aymen managed to sit in a smart car for 19 seconds, making their name into the Guinness Book of World Records.

It should be mentioned here that actress Aymen Saleem is also a model and young ambassador of the Pakistan Youth Parliament. Besides, the actress is also the niece of popular singer and Queen of Pop singer Nazia Hassan.

According to media reports, the actress has a younger brother while her mother is a housewife.