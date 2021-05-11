What trait did Angelina Jolie inherit from her mother?

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about how she is warm and gentle with her children along with being a safe place for them.

In the interview, the ‘Wanted’ actress said, “My mother was very gentle. I can be many things in my work and in my life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children.”

“That kindness and warmth is a foundation that’s unbelievably important. I hope that I’ve been able to be that for my own children, that I’m that warm, safe place.”

“It’s maybe a funny thing to say but considering what my different jobs are, or what people think they know of you, or what you feel you have to be in the world, in truth none of those things are what you really are. Who you are to your children is everything,” the 45-year-old added.

Earlier, the actress had shared her thoughts about domestic violence against women.

The Salt actress shared concerns over increasing violence against women during the coronavirus pandemic.

She gave an opinion on the UN Secretary General’s latest report and explained that the reason for the increasing number of domestic abuse cases was not the lockdown in place due to the pandemic but had continued since the past decades.