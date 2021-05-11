Double Click 970×250

What trait did Angelina Jolie inherit from her mother?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 10:00 am
Adsense 300×600
Angelina Jolie

Famous Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, in a recent interview, spoke about how she is warm and gentle with her children along with being a safe place for them.

In the interview, the ‘Wanted’ actress said, “My mother was very gentle. I can be many things in my work and in my life, but I am very warm and gentle with my children.”

“That kindness and warmth is a foundation that’s unbelievably important. I hope that I’ve been able to be that for my own children, that I’m that warm, safe place.”

“It’s maybe a funny thing to say but considering what my different jobs are, or what people think they know of you, or what you feel you have to be in the world, in truth none of those things are what you really are. Who you are to your children is everything,” the 45-year-old added.

Earlier, the actress had shared her thoughts about domestic violence against women.

The Salt actress shared concerns over increasing violence against women during the coronavirus pandemic.

She gave an opinion on the UN Secretary General’s latest report and explained that the reason for the increasing number of domestic abuse cases was not the lockdown in place due to the pandemic but had continued since the past decades.

Angelina Jolie wrote in her essay, “While the virus has inflamed inequities in societies, it did not create them. Humans—not disease—are responsible for unjust laws and systems, and racial and social inequality. The coronavirus is just the latest excuse for all that we didn’t fix ourselves,”

“More than three women a day on average were murdered by their husbands or boyfriends” in the United States alone.

She further added, “The Violence against Women Act (VAWA) was allowed to lapse in February 2019 and has yet to be reauthorized. Only Joe Biden has committed to the authorization of VAWA in his first 100 days in office and to America leading in the fight against gender-based violence globally.”

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Ayeza Khan life
52 mins ago
Ayeza Khan shares an insight into her busy life

With having so many commitments in her busy schedule it is safe...
Kanwal Aftab makeover
11 hours ago
Photos: Take A Look At Kanwal Aftab’s Bridal Makeover

Pakistani TikTok star Kanwal Aftab, who recently tied the knot with Zulqarnan...
Dananeer Mobeen
16 hours ago
Pawri Girl Recites Atif Aslam’s Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat In Her Soulful Voice

Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl has recited Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat on...
adnan
16 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the second jab of the coronavirus...
Esra Bilgic Insta Followers
16 hours ago
Esra Bilgic Now Has 6 Million Followers On Instagram

One of Pakistan's favorite international actresses Esra Bilgic has achieved another milestone...
Mehwish Hayat
16 hours ago
What Does Mehwish Hayat Find While Spring Cleaning?

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has found something extremely cute while she was...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile
5 mins ago
Mastung: 2 police personnel martyred in an ambush on patrolling mobile

At least two policemen were martyred on Tuesday after unidentified persons opened...
Shehroz Kashif
22 mins ago
Shehroz Kashif Becomes Youngest Pakistani To Conquer Mt. Everest

Pakistan's Shehroz Kashif has become the first young mountaineer to conquer the...
Bilawal Bhutto PTI Government
43 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto Lambastes At Incumbent Government For Pushing Pakistan Into Debt

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said that questioned Prime Minister...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
48 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR on, 11th May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...