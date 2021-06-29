When did Imran Ashraf meet his wife Kiran for the first time?

Karan Ashfaq, wife of renowned Pakistani actor Imran Ashraf, held a Q&A session on her Instagram to interact with fans, and she gave interesting answers in response to the questions asked by fans.

A user asked Kiran Ashfaq about her first meeting with actor Imran Ashraf.

Answering the user’s question, Kiran said, “I like to limit my personal information to my personal life. My Instagram account is only for make-up and styling.”

Another user said that it does not seem like Kiran is Imran Ashraf’s wife because they never post pictures together.

“We are together at home, Instagram is not our whole world,” Kiran replied to the user.

Another user expressed his desire to see Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaq together in an Instagram live session.

In response, Kiran said, “When we are together, we try not to use our phones.”

It should be noted that actor Imran Ashraf got married to model Kiran Ashfaq in 2018 and now this beautiful couple has a son named ‘Roham’.