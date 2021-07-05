Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Alizeh Shah sets Twitter ablaze With Her flamboyantly risqué Dressing

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 12:30 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Alizeh Shah Black Gown

One of the emerging Pakistani showbiz actresses, Alizeh Shah is receiving intense backlash and hate after her recent snaps from an award show went viral online.

Alizeh Shah made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.

The actress has topped Twitter trends and many people stormed in with extreme criticism for her revealing dress and promoting vulgarity in society.

The young star has gone to another level as the internet has presented her modest version and it turned out quite hilarious.

Someone used photoshop skills to cover the actress with a scarf and full sleeves of the same colour as her outfit.

Here Are Few Reactions From The Naysayers:

Earlier, Alizeh Shah had posted a message for her critics to her Instagram account.

She had said, “I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?”

Shah had worn a bold outfit in the video of her first song after which the actress was severely criticized by social media users.

She not only acts but also models. She was given an award for best performance in the drama serial ‘Ishq Tamasha’ while Alizeh’s performance in the drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ was also well received by audiences.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?
50 mins ago
Why Our Celebrities Are Ashamed OF Our Eastern Culture?

On Sunday night, social media platforms in Pakistan were full of interesting...
Bella Hadid
52 mins ago
Bella Hadid looks ravishing in her downtime from Paris Faison week

Bella Hadid, the American model, flaunts her legs in a ruffled olive...
Gabrielle Union
1 hour ago
Gabrielle Union enjoys romantic Fourth of July event with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade had a romantic beach Independence Day celebration...
Dwayne Johnson
2 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he’s worked with

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson made the shift from WWE...
Ed Sheeran becomes the UK's richest musicians
2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran feels honored to perform for the England football squad

Ed Sheeran, who attended England's Euro 2020 match versus Germany at Wembley,...
Asim Azhar
2 hours ago
Fans from across the border catch Asim Azhar’s attention

Asim Azhar's song 'Ghalat Fehmi', the most popular singer of the Pakistani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Philippine Plane Crash Death toll Rises
2 mins ago
Philippine Plane Crash: Death toll Mounts To 50, Several Reportedly Injured

The death toll from the Philippine military plane crash has soared to...
Facebook sold 30 million content pieces during May 15 and Jun 15
16 mins ago
Facebook reported 30 million content pieces during May 15 and Jun 15

Facebook stated it has taken action on over 30 million pieces of...
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed
17 mins ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Concept Images Revealed

Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold 2 limited editions were launched by...
Dollar to QAR
28 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 5th July 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...