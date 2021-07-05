Alizeh Shah sets Twitter ablaze With Her flamboyantly risqué Dressing

One of the emerging Pakistani showbiz actresses, Alizeh Shah is receiving intense backlash and hate after her recent snaps from an award show went viral online.

Alizeh Shah made a strong statement with her black strapless gown at the function and also treated the paparazzi with twirls of her black ball gown. A pair of sparkling ear cuffs and a silver watch accentuated her minimalist look.

The actress has topped Twitter trends and many people stormed in with extreme criticism for her revealing dress and promoting vulgarity in society.

The young star has gone to another level as the internet has presented her modest version and it turned out quite hilarious.

Someone used photoshop skills to cover the actress with a scarf and full sleeves of the same colour as her outfit.

Here Are Few Reactions From The Naysayers:

Is this Islamic Republic Of Pakistan? What are they trying to do in our community? I haven't seen any non Muslim wore these kind of dresses but our so called Muslim actresses. If any non Muslim wear this kind of dress then our people would like to kill her.. #AlizehShah pic.twitter.com/SY6jBSoGTn — Commando❣️ (@WaqasMu58730086) July 5, 2021

Most of the sasti celebs criticized the statement of PM @ImranKhanPTI

about short dresses.

This award show proves that sasti celebs promote sexual harassment in society. #AlizehShah #HumStyleAwards #HumStyleAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/htycR4oLbH — Abdullah Bhatti (@bhatti9t7) July 5, 2021

I’ll tell you why this outfit and hairstyle doesn’t suit this Pakistani drama artist.

The reason is she’s chubby and has a round face which is a big NO for this hairstyle and outfit. She looks like a 5Y old insisting on eating Ice-cream.#HumStyleAwards

#AlizehShah pic.twitter.com/ojW5TGW8He — Aneela Khalid (@aneelakhaled) July 5, 2021

It's all about meri Jasim meri marzi, slogan puppets. They don't know the real value of their religion and govt should strict laws and policies that prevent happening such things. #AlizehShah — Asad Majeed (@AsadMajeedPk1) July 5, 2021

Earlier, Alizeh Shah had posted a message for her critics to her Instagram account.

She had said, “I find all memes and criticism amusing. However, the fact that trivial topic to discuss is now the most trending issue in our country instead of becoming a voice for Palestine. What’s wrong with our people?”

Shah had worn a bold outfit in the video of her first song after which the actress was severely criticized by social media users.

She not only acts but also models. She was given an award for best performance in the drama serial ‘Ishq Tamasha’ while Alizeh’s performance in the drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ was also well received by audiences.