Actress Katheryn Winnick attends Emmy Awards

Raba NoorWeb Editor

19th Sep, 2021. 11:51 pm
Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick is a Canadian actress. She is known for her starring roles in the television series Vikings, Wu Assassins, Big Sky, and her recurring role on the television series Bones

Katheryn Winnick is admired by millions of fans across the world for her role as Lagertha in “Vikings”.

She is among those who are attending the Emmy Awards 2021 in Los Angeles tonight.

Taking to Instagram stories, the “Big Sky” actress posted a video and wrote, “Emmy weekend, Here we go”.

 

