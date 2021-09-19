Actress Katheryn Winnick attends Emmy Awards
Katheryn Winnick is a Canadian actress. She is known for her starring roles in the television series Vikings, Wu Assassins, Big Sky, and her recurring role on the television series Bones
Katheryn Winnick is admired by millions of fans across the world for her role as Lagertha in “Vikings”.
She is among those who are attending the Emmy Awards 2021 in Los Angeles tonight.
Taking to Instagram stories, the “Big Sky” actress posted a video and wrote, “Emmy weekend, Here we go”.
Read More
Hira Mani shares a heartfelt post about her late father
Hira Mani, a well-known actress in the showbiz industry who lost her...
Shah Rukh Khan had kicked me off from 5 films, Aishwarya Rai revealed
An old interview of famous Indian actress Aishwarya Rai is circulating in...
Ayesha Omar adorable video with Azfar Rehman goes viral, watch
Leading Pakistan actor Ayesha Omer has shared a hand-in-hand video with co-star...
‘I feel very happy for them’, Sam Asghari’s ex to his engagement
Sam Asghari’s ex-girlfriend recently came to the light about his and Britney...
Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying holidays with family in recent clicks
Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are enjoying family time...