Ayesha Omar adorable video with Azfar Rehman goes viral, watch

Leading Pakistan actor Ayesha Omer has shared a hand-in-hand video with co-star and her best friend Azfar Rehman.

The Bulbulay actress posted a boomerang video on her Instagram account with Azfer.

“Fanaa hon sabhi dooriyaan,” she wrote in the caption.

Have a look:

In the photos posted by Ayesha Omar, it can be seen that the actress is accompanied by actor Azfar Rehman and the diva donned a red top while Azfer is wearing a gray court.

This video shared by Ayesha Omar has received thousands of comments and likes, in which the beauty of the actress is being highly praised.

On the other hand, actor Azfar Rehman has also shared this video on his Instagram.

Earlier, pictures of the actress in a white dress went viral, which was well praised by the fans.

Insta user commented on the picture of actress Ayesha Omar and said that “whatever she wears, she looks beautiful.”

While another user called the actress “Beautiful.”

Not only this, in the comments, the chain of compliments for Ayesha did not stop and another fan of the actress had said to the actress that this new look of hers looks very good.