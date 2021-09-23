Bilal Abbas Khan talks about female superstars Sajal, Yumna, and Sarah
Bilal Abbas Khan is a Pakistani actor. He was born on 4th June 1992 in Karachi. His journey to success began in 2016 when he was offered a role in the drama serial Saya Deewar Bhi Nahi.
He is known for his leading roles in several televisions serials including Saanp Seerhi, Qurban, Baykhudi, Cheekh, and many more.
Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Sarah Khan, and Hadiqa Kiani are among Bilal Abbas Khan’s co-stars. The actor from O Rangreza also declared his wish to cooperate with Fahad Mustafa once more.
