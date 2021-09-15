BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour

Korean boy band BTS recently revealed their plans for brand new and upcoming live-streamed concert plans after the cancellation of their world tour due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the news, their statement read, “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

It also went on to read, “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”