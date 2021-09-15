BTS announces live-streamed concert after the cancellation of world tour

Raba NoorWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 12:34 am
BTS

Korean boy band BTS recently revealed their plans for brand new and upcoming live-streamed concert plans after the cancellation of their world tour due to the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the news, their statement read, “However, due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

It also went on to read, “Therefore we must announce the cancellation of the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR.”

“Our sincere apology to all fans who have waited for the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR to resume. We are working on preparing a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible.”

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 hours ago
Kapil Sharma questioned Saif Ali Khan regarding his activities during two lockdowns, Saif replies hilariously

Namjoon, widely known as Rap Monster (RM), is celebrating his 27th birthday...
6 hours ago
Gohar Rasheed replies to Sharmila Faruqi comment on ‘oppression is not a choice’

Namjoon, widely known as Rap Monster (RM), is celebrating his 27th birthday...
6 hours ago
Billie Eilish expresses her desire to show off a more feminine side

Namjoon, widely known as Rap Monster (RM), is celebrating his 27th birthday...
6 hours ago
What Nazish Jahangir thinks about Pakistani drama scripts?

Namjoon, widely known as Rap Monster (RM), is celebrating his 27th birthday...
6 hours ago
Sharmila Faruqi respond to Gohar Rasheed on blaming the victim

Namjoon, widely known as Rap Monster (RM), is celebrating his 27th birthday...
6 hours ago
Photos: Ghana Ali looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Namjoon, widely known as Rap Monster (RM), is celebrating his 27th birthday...