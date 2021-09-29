BTS reveals plans for the concert of ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’

The Korean boy band BTS has officially announced their plans for an official ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert.

According to the international media, the announcement read, “Holding an in-person concert in the midst of COVID-19 is not easy, but after looking for opportunities to do so, we are able to hold the concert in the United States after taking the national and regional health regulations and circumstances into consideration.”

“It is our deepest regret that we are unable to hold more concerts in more areas. We will do our best to put on additional concerts for not only Korean fans but also fans from all around the world who have been patiently waiting for a long time.”