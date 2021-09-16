Burak Özçivit aka Osman Bey bags ‘Male Actor of the Year’ award
The famed Turkish actor Burak Özçivit has a huge fan base both in Pakistan and other countries of the world. He has won millions of hearts with his stellar performances and acclaimed acting skills.
Burak Özçivit, a notable Turkish model who stepped into the world of acting, has become even more popular lately with his role as Osman Ghazi, the founding father of the Ottoman Empire, in the series Kuruluş Osman.
Days before the release of the third season, the acclaimed Turkish series won several awards organized by the Istanbul Tourism Association and Golden Palm Magazine.
Mehmet Bozdag won Producer of the Year. Kurulus: Osman Series of the Year while Burak Özçivit won Male TV Series Actor of the Year awards.
Whereas, female TV Series Actor went to Yıldız Çağrı. Çağrı Atiksoy, Emre Basalak, Rüzgar Aksoy and Ömer Ağan and other cast members of the popular TV series attended the ceremony.
Moreover, the Kara Sevda starlet has amassed over 16 million followers on Instagram after his popularity rose within a short span of time.
Apart from acting, he became an entirely well-known model in Turkey.
He had collaborated with numerous European brands and was popular as a model.
Moreover, this sharp brunette took the second prize in the opposition “Best Model of The World”, won the opposition of male models “Best Model of Turkey.
Özçivit had exchanged rings with Fahriye Evcen on 9 March 2017 in Germany and on 29 June 2017, the couple tied the knot in Istanbul.
