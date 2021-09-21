Hania Aamir looks breathtaking in a new alluring photo

Popular Hania Aamir, a Pakistani diva, shared her most recent stunning Photo with her Instagram followers.

The picture is being liked by the fans and has more than 33,000 likes so far. The comments section is also flooded with praises for the actress.

She accessorized her attire with statement earrings. With her hair tied to a bun, she looks mesmerizing.

She is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Band Toh Baje Ga – Telefilm, Mujhay Jeenay Do, Anna, and many more.