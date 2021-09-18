Hira Mani’s father Syed Farukkh Jamal passes away

Tahir Yameen

18th Sep, 2021. 06:54 pm
Hira

Hira Mani’s father, Syeda Farrukh Jamal, has passed away. The news was shared by Hira Mani’s husband Salman on his social media account on Saturday.

In his announcement, Mani wrote, “It’s with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira’s father Syed Farukkh Jamal.”

“Namaz e Janazah will be held today after Maghreb namaz at Taimuriah Masjid Hydri, North Nazimabad. Hira and Mani.”

 

 

