“I wasn’t aware of what Raj Kundra was up to”, says Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has said in her statement to the Mumbai Police that she wasn’t aware of what her husband, Raj Kundra, was up to.

Shilpa also said that she was too busy with her ‘own work’. She is listed as one of the 43 witnesses in the 1500-page supplementary charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police in the porn racket case.

“Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware of the Hotshots or Bollyfame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to,” Shilpa’s statement read.

It should be noted that earlier Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police in a pornography case.